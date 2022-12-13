Simple tips for fire safety this holiday season

With the holiday season approaching, it's important to remember the importance of fire safety.

"While the holiday season is a time for fun and festivities, don't forget to stay safe," said Bracebridge Fire Chief Murray Medley.

The Bracebridge Fire department encourages everyone to prioritize safety by following a few simple tips.

The department recommends watering real Christmas trees daily and keeping them away from heat sources such as furnace vents, space heaters, and candles to help prevent dry trees from becoming a fire hazard.

Test all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms before any family gatherings to ensure everyone's safety in the event of a fire or carbon monoxide leak.

When decorating your home, use lights that are properly rated for indoor or outdoor use, and check for worn or damaged cords.

Avoid overloading extension cords, and discard any that are frayed or damaged.

The fire department says it's also a good idea to keep decorations away from candles, fireplaces, and portable heaters.

Another crucial step in staying safe this holiday season is to prepare and practice your home escape plan with everyone in your home. Make sure that everyone knows how to evacuate the house in case of an emergency safely.

Finally, be mindful when cooking.

Cooking fires are the primary cause of home fires, especially during the busy holiday season when there are many distractions.

Don't leave a stove unattended, and stay alert when cooking.