'Simply unsustainable': Only 1 obstetrician serving Lethbridge, Alta.

A dire physician shortage in Lethbridge, Alta., has reached a new high, the province's Official Opposition says.

The Alberta NDP says the southern Alberta community, which has a population of approximately 100,000, only has one obstetrician/gynecologist (OBGYN) serving families.

Shannon Phillips, Lethbridge-West MLA, blames the UCP government for a situation that has "created chaos."

"Families in Lethbridge should have the certainty that they will have all the care they need to have their child here," she said in a statement on Monday.

Vicki Todd, a birth doula based in Lethbridge, says an OBGYN is an essential resource for women who have high-risk pregnancies, require a caesarean section or require other fertility support.

"For a community with 100,000 people and surrounding area, one OBGYN is simply unsustainable, uncertain and unacceptable," said Todd.

“All families deserve access to obstetric care within their community."

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says her party has a plan to fix the problem in Lethbridge as well as the other issues facing Alberta's health-care system.

"My heart goes out to all the expectant parents who are living with the stress of not knowing if the care they need to deliver their child safely will be available in their community," she said.

"An NDP government will be committed to addressing this crisis in health care so families in Lethbridge and across Alberta can safely have children in their community."

'EFFORTS BEING MADE'

Meanwhile, AHS says it is aware of the issue that has reduced the number of available obstetricians in Lethbridge. The agency says it has taken steps to address the shortage with a specialized program at the Chinook Regional Hospital.

"As part of our multi-faceted approach to support obstetrical patients, AHS has established a multidisciplinary prenatal clinic at Chinook Regional Hospital (CRH). The clinic is taking patients and will continue to operate for at least one year," said James Wood with AHS in an email to CTV News.

"Efforts are being made to recruit additional obstetrics and gynecology care to support the community."

Lethbridge is just one Alberta community that has been suffering from a severe doctor shortage that is affecting patient care in the province.

The Milk River Health Centre's emergency department is the latest to be affected by the issue.

According to Alberta Health Services (AHS), the facility will be closed for more than 24 hours because of "a lack of physician coverage."

"The Milk River Health Centre emergency department (ED) will be temporarily closed from 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022," AHS said on its website.

"The ED will reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m. to full 24-hour service seven days a week. Locum physician coverage has been secured to cover the evening closures previously in place until Nov. 11."

Wood says AHS is also attending to the widespread doctor shortage affecting Lethbridge and area.

"AHS continues to recruit health-care professionals – including physicians – to the Lethbridge area," he said. "Seventeen family medicine physicians have committed to the community of Lethbridge and 13 are awaiting their CPSA practice readiness assessments."

He says one doctor has already opened a practice while three others are in the initial stage of their assessments.

Those physicians are expected to open offices in the fall while the remaining health-care professionals should begin working between December and March 2023.

For Milk River residents in the meantime, nursing staff will remain to help long-term care residents while EMS calls are being rerouted to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, approximately 87 kilometres away.

Anyone else in need of medical assistance during the temporary closure on Tuesday should go to the Raymond Health Centre or Chinook.