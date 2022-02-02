Simu Liu to host first outdoor Juno Awards at Budweiser Stage in Toronto
Actor Simu Liu is going from Marvel superhero to master of ceremonies at the 51st annual Juno Awards.
The Toronto-raised star of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will take the reins as host of this year's televised celebration of Canadian music May 15.
It's another high-profile hosting gig for the "Kim's Convenience" alum who presided over an episode of "Saturday Night Live" for the first time last November.
The Junos will be historic in their own way since it's the first time the awards show will be held outdoors.
Organizers have booked the open-air Budweiser Stage in Toronto to mitigate some of the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past two years, the Junos have seen their events repeatedly postponed and rejigged as local health restrictions prevented large gatherings.
Budweiser Stage, located on the grounds of Ontario Place, is a seasonal, covered outdoor venue that can hold up to 16,000 concertgoers.
The Juno Awards will announce this year's nominees on March 1, and organizers say tickets for the in-person show go on sale March 4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.
-
Police arrest man on outstanding warrants west of EdmontonEdson RCMP arrested a man for outstanding warrants on Monday.
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of senior red-fronted lemurStaff at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a red-fronted lemur that lived well beyond his life expectancy.
-
Calgary family of Sam Adekugbe watching close as Team Canada on verge of World Cup qualificationIt will take a lot of luck — and results going their way — but the men's national soccer team is on the verge of securing one of 32 places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment projectPlanners in Nanaimo, B.C. are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.