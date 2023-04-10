Simulation lab at CHEO aims to deliver realistic learning experiences

In a hospital, having the chance to practice and be prepared for actual emergencies is critical and a simulation lab at CHEO gets everyone ready.

Staff have the opportunity to practice the situations that come up in real life, when every moment counts.

"As the clock is ticking, and you're trying to think - 'what is going on here, how can I address this problem, how can I help this person?'" says Dr. Becca Hay, CHEO PICU fellow.

That person is actually a mannequin baby in a lab, but these simulated situations will still get your heart rate going.

"If I have my exercise watch on, I've gotten some alerts that my heart rate is very high," says Hay.

The CHEO Sim Program is a simulation lab with learning experiences that closely match real life so everyone knows what to do.

"The better the simulation, the more you learn and can take away from it. At times in can be intimidating, the whole point is you get to practice those skills with your team - and then the next time you see that situation, it's a lot less scary," says Hay.

Situations like those involving Cardiology. According to CHEO, in the case of cardiology patients, simulating post-surgery complications will ensure the best possible outcome if the situation should arise in real time.

The lab has two rooms designed to mimic pediatric clinical settings and a debriefing space.

"Both rooms actually look like real patient environments, and so when you get into that space, you can achieve that realism," says simulation medical director Dr. Anna-Theresa Lobos."You really do feel like you're with a real child. The monitors are real, the oxygen is real, the equipment is real, and all of that really brings sort of environment to you, to make you feel like you're with a real patient."

The mannequin's chest moves and its eyes even blink,

"It blinks, it moves, it can have seizures, it looks quite realistic," says simulation nurse educator Christina Toppozini. "If the baby doesn't have enough oxygen, his face turns a little bit blue. We can make them cry, we can put vital signs up on the board, so it really does look like a real patient."

Staff must be trained and ready for any urgent situation. Practice and training help to build a confident team.

"It's just so nice to see people come together and be able to practice things as a team, give some feedback, and walk away knowing people will feel a little more confident in their skills," says Toppozini.

According to Lobos, everyone, from those answering phones, to medical students, health care professionals, and even families with children use the lab.

"Bringing families into the lab, using dolls to actually replicate those experiences, can help families when they're in a crisis at home," she says.

Lobos says simulations are also important for patient safety.

"We use simulation to test and refine policies, we use simulation to test and edit new spaces, we even use simulation to test and try new equipment."

The lab is made possible by donor support, Lobos says.

"It really has elevated the level of education and experience that we can provide here at CHEO."