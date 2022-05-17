Singapore denies entry to Indonesian cleric, cites extremism concerns
Singapore said late on Tuesday border officials in the city-state had denied entry to an Indonesian Muslim cleric, citing what it said were Abdul Somad Batubara's "extremist and segregationist teachings."
