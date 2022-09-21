Singer Mimi O’Bonsawin returns to Sudbury to perform at French Fest

A Sudbury singer who now lives in the Ottawa Valley is returning to her hometown to perform at this year's French Fest.

Mimi O’Bonsawin, alongside her husband who plays the drums, will be performing songs from her latest album.

Born and raised in Sudbury, O’Bonsawin has been singing for as long as she can remember.

“I came into this world with music because I would sing before I could speak and I’ve always been a performer," she said.

"I’m really grateful that my parents nurtured that in me and kind of allowed me to embrace that … I love performing and creating music and being on a stage.”

O’Bonsawin will release her sixth album, called 'Willow,' next March.

“It’s a collection of songs that are really diverse," she said.

"It’s songs that I’ve carried on tour with me for a couple years and there’s a couple new ones."

One of the new songs is ‘I Am Alive,’ which features a music video shot in what she calls her "happy place" close to Manitoulin Island.

“We had a cottage in Birch Island and I spent my whole childhood summers there and that’s had a huge impact on me and my music," O’Bonsawin said.

"We wanted to shoot the video in a place that I love and I’ve known my whole life on this beautiful hike in McGregor Bay on Lake Huron ... It was a song that really wanted to celebrate life and all the beautiful things in it.”

O’Bonsawin will be singing at this year's French Fest, which kicks off Thursday in Sudbury.

She said she’s looking forward to the experience because it has been years since she has performed in her hometown.

“I am so excited to be home and playing a concert for my beautiful community," said O’Bonsawin.

"I’ve been welcomed with open arms into the Francophone community and it makes me feel really good. I sing not only in French and not only in English but I like to blend the two.”

“So, storytelling will be in French tomorrow night but the songs are going to be a variety of things,” she added.

O’Bonsawin takes to the stage at Place des Arts Thursday evening beginning at 7 p.m.