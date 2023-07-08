'Singing voice that could change the world': Celebration of life planned for Sask. actor

A beloved Saskatchewan performer has died.

Sheldon Bergstrom was born in Prince Albert and went on to build a career as an actor in movies and on the stage. He passed away on June 18, according to his obituary.

“Over the years he was fortunate enough to perform in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia, as well as overseas in Bosnia, Croatia, and Afghanistan,” the obituary said.

“He especially loved the young actors he had the chance to work with over the years and loved to see their successes more than he wished them for himself. He will be remembered for his warm smile, contagious laugh, quick wit, wonderful hugs, and a singing voice that could change the world.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up in his name to help young artists achieve their dreams.

According to the post, Bergstrom developed an infection that turned into sepsis and ultimately major organ failure.

“Unfortunately, the stress on his body was too much, and despite the tremendous care of the medical staff in ICU at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, Sheldon sadly passed away at the age of 51,” the post said.

A celebration of life is planned for July 22 at Prairieland Park.