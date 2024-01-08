iHeartRadio

Single-car crash in Durham region sends 1 to hospital


A single-vehicle rollover in Oshawa Monday morning has sent one person to hospital.

One person has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Durham region Monday morning.

According to police, the incident took place in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, just past Thickson Road.

Police did not say what the extent of the victim’s injuries were.

