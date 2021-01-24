A single COVID-19 case has been identified at St. Nicholas Catholic School and St. Augustine School on Sunday, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

The school division said affected classes will switch to online instruction starting Monday.

It is working to notify parents and caregivers, adding that risk of exposure is low for anyone not considered a close contact.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” the school division said.