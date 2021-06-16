Single-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 433 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,751 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,229 people who have recovered.
There are 89 cases that are currently active, including 28 identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) cases.
“We are in a much better position, I am very very happy,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.
There are 10 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital and three in the ICU.
WECHU says four charges were issued over the weekend for mask non-compliance and indoor dining violations.
HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 6 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 3 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 2 community outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 266,287 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 177,625 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 88,662 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 354,949 doses have been administered to WEC residents.