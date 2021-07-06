Single-game Rider ticket sales on pace to beat 2019

Single-game tickets for the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ upcoming 2021 season went on sale Monday morning and, according to the club, the Riders are on pace to beat ticket sales from the 2019 season.

Miriam Johnson, director of marketing and fan engagement, said though the majority of Mosaic Stadium is filled with season ticket holders, there are still plenty of single-game tickets available.

Mosaic Stadium can fit 33,350 fans at its fullest. According to Johnson, approximately 22,000 seats are taken by season ticket holders, leaving just over 10,000 tickets available to the general public for each game.

While the lifting of COVID-19 regulations in Saskatchewan will allow the experience in the stands to be the same for fans this season, CFL players will essentially be in a bubble, which means some things around the stadium will look a little different.

“The field is really going to be protected for the player. You'll see the entertainment around the concourse and the stands, just not on the field,” said Johnson. “Other than that, you are going to walk into these gates and sit down in that seat and still have the game experience you're so used to.”

She added the Riders’ home opener against the B.C. Lions on Aug. 6 and the Labour Day Classic are on track to sell-out, but there are still tickets available for all games this season.