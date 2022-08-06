Single rope used to secure mattress, box spring to SUV travelling on Hwy. 401, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police says disaster was averted when an officer stopped a driver on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario using a single rope to tie a mattress and box spring to the top of their vehicle.

The OPP shared an image on Twitter Saturday evening showing a stopped SUV with a mattress and box spring secured to the roof.

The SUV was stopped along Highway 401 near Maitland.

"Disaster averted today after #GrenvilleOPP officer stopped this driver," the OPP said. "The mattress and box spring had been secured to the roof with only one rope."

The driver was charged with having an insecure load under the Highway Traffic Act.

