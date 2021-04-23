Single sports betting bill passes final reading in House of Commons

New single sport betting legislation, which is believed would help the local economy in Windsor, Ont. has passed a final reading in the House of Commons.

The bill now goes to the Senate where a similar bill died nearly a decade ago.

The federal government first tabled the new legislation for single-event sport betting back in November.

At the time Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk said the legislation could help protect 2,500 jobs at Caesars Windsor.

The proposed amendments are expected to give provinces and territories the discretion to manage single event sport betting in their respective jurisdictions and offer Canadians an opportunity to place bets in a regulated environment either online or in physical facilities.

If the current legislation is not addressed by the Senate during the current session of parliament it could drag into the fall.