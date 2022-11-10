Single-use plastic bag ban begins Nov. 15 in the Sault

Some shoppers in Sault Ste. Marie will have to make adjustments beginning next week.

The city’s ban on single-use plastics comes into effect Nov. 15.

“Single-use plastic checkout bags will be banned,” the city said in a news release Thursday.

“This includes plastic bags designed to carry purchased goods from a business and bags used to package take-out or delivered food.”

The ban follows a city-wide consultation earlier in 2022 to get feedback from business and residents on implementing the ban, leading to bylaw 2022-143, as the law is known.

And it will get tighter in the New Year.

“Plastic cutlery, straws, and plastic foodservice ware will be banned by Feb. 8, 2023,” the city said.

“Enforcement and fees of the bylaw will come into effect by Aug. 8, 2023. Penalties under this bylaw include a fine of $500, and in cases of multiple offences, the fine is $500 each day up to a limit of $10,000.”

Exceptions to the bylaw include fruit and vegetable bags, bags for loose nuts and candy and pet waste bags. Bags used to protect clothing or linens after professional laundering or dry cleaning, medical supplies, tire protection, plastic straws in hospital, medical facilities or long-term care facilities are also exempt.

"Single-use plastics litter land and waterways, often taking hundreds of years to break down into tiny pieces of plastics called microplastics, which threaten the natural world,” Emily Cormier, the Sault’s sustainability coordinator, is quoted as saying in the release.

“Households, businesses, schools and community organizations all play a role to reduce single-use plastics and take action to protect our environment.”

The local ban comes ahead of federal regulations to ban single-use plastics. Those regulations will focus on six items made from hard-to-recycle plastics, including grocery bags, straws, cutlery, six-pack rings, some takeout containers and stir sticks.

“These items were chosen because they are often not recycled, and environmentally friendly alternatives are more readily available,” the release said.

For more information on the single-use plastics ban bylaw, click here.