Single-use plastic ban now bylaw in Guelph
Guelph's move to ban single-use plastics is now officially a city bylaw.
City council approved the bylaw Wenesday night and say it aligns with new federal regulations banning items like plastic bags, straws, and cups as early as Jan. 1.
Guelph also plans to start a community discussion in the fall about implementing fees for single-use cups and bags.
The idea of providing free or subsidized single-use straws for those who need them is being explored as well. This comes after concerns were raised by the accessibility advisory committee who say there are barriers some reusable straws present for those with disabilities.
"We can't hear that advice and not act on it," said Coun. Leanne Caron. "I think we need to set ourselves down that pathway."
The city will launch a public survey in the fall about possible fees on single-use products and report back in 2023 with recommendations.
