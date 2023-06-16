Single Vancouver father shares story of overcoming alcohol addiction, homelessness

Sergio Perez, a single father in Vancouver, is sharing his story of overcoming alcohol addiction and homelessness to help others who might be struggling.

He struggled with drinking most of his life and tried to escape his addiction by moving to Vancouver from the east coast.

"The reality is you can't escape your addiction. The geographical location won't change anything. It'll follow you and it'll keep with you because these problems are innate," he told CTV News.

His addiction got so bad, he ended up homeless, sleeping on the streets and living in SROs.

"I was actually headed to the point where my doctor told me that 'you're going to die if you don't make these changes. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but you're going to go,''' he recalled.

That moment was a turning point in his life as he soon realized his daughter, Ella, might grow up without her father.

"When I was imagining my daughter growing up without her father, like when it was a real possibility that I wouldn't be there for her, it really crushed my soul and my spirit," he said.

"Everything I needed to do, the person I wanted to be., the things I didn't have as a child, it was going to be a reality for my daughter. And that was one of the turning points of my life."

Perez then made the decision to stop drinking and he's now five years sober, partly thanks to the community's help in the Downtown Eastside where he lives.

He's now studying to become a social worker at Douglas College with support from the Beedie Luminaries' Spark Scholarship program for single parents.

"Everybody's bottom looks different. If there's any time that you think that you don't want to be here, I don't think there's ever a time to give up hope," he said.

"There's always a meaning and a purpose to everything we do. And if you keep on looking, you will find your purpose," he continued, adding that his purpose is to be a good father and a social worker.

He hopes to give back to the community that's helped him find meaning in his life and be a good role model for his 10-year-old daughter.