Three lanes of Stony Plain Road are closed this morning after a single-vehicle collision.

Police are on the scene under the Anthony Henday Drive overpass where a white pickup truck is on the shoulder.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the truck drove off the overpass around 2 a.m.

Two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The ramps on to Anthony Henday Drive are closed and one westbound lane is open to traffic.

The EPS Major Collision unit is investigating the crash.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.