Single-vehicle collision leads to impaired charge for Leamington driver

A Leamington driver is facing an impaired charge following a collision where the vehicle crashed into a guard rail and ended up in someone's front yard.

Leamington OPP and Essex Windsor EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Deer Run Road at County Road 37 in Leamington around 6:09 p.m. Thursday.

Police say investigation found that a vehicle struck the guard rail on Deer Run Road and came to rest in the front yard of a residence.

The lone occupant of the car was arrested and taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Police say the driver was cleared of any injuries and taken to the Leamington OPP detachment for a breath test.

As a result of the investigation, a 61-year-old Leamington resident has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The driver has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police are reminding residents if you suspect someone is driving impaired, you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police, or your nearest police authority immediately by calling 911.