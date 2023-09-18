Single-vehicle collision leads to impaired-related charge
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A LaSalle driver “who displayed signs of impairment” has been charged after a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh Saturday.
OPP officers and the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement were dispatched to County Road 8 around 4:29 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.
Police say officers had reason to believe the driver was impaired by drug after speaking with the driver who “displayed signs of impairment.”
They were subsequently arrested.
The accused was then transported to the Essex County OPP detachment for further tests by an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).
As a result, a 47-year-old of LaSalle has been charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.
