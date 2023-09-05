Single-vehicle collision leaves Bonnyville woman dead
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Craig Ellingson
The passenger in a single-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on a highway near Bonnyville has died.
RCMP in the town of 6,400 located 197 kilometres northeast of Edmonton said in a media release the 55-year-old woman, a Bonnyville resident, died of her injuries.
The 44-year-old woman driving the vehicle is in an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated the scene of the crash, which occurred southwest of the town on Highway 28 near Township Road 603.
The collision remains under investigation.
-
Top Canadians test out the challenging Olympic surfing venue in TahitiCanada's top surfers are riding the waves in Tahiti this week, testing the waters at Teahupo'o that will host next year's Olympic surfing event.
-
Sault police officer killed Tuesday in crash after working OT shiftThe Sault Police Service says that one of their officers, Const. Orrette Robinson, 36, was killed an off-duty motor vehicle collision Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon Prairieland Park looks to repurpose Marquis Downs after turfing soccer stadium dealPrairieland Park's leadership says escalating construction costs, interest rates and climbing inflation are putting any plans to build a soccer stadium on hold.
-
Enrollment onslaught: TVDSB accelerating push for new spaces and more staffA new school year brings a new set of challenges for the Thames Valley District School Board.
-
'Screw it, I’m staying': Additional tenants get eviction notices at Webster Street apartmentsCatherine Ostrander is the latest to receive an eviction notice from Webster Street Apartments. 'I like my apartment here,' said Ostrander, a tenant at 1280 Webster St. 'I've been here for 23 years, and the thing is, I really don't want to move.'
-
Hundreds of EV chargers to be installed across Windsor-Essex through Charge Up programAs consumers begin the slow process of switching from gas to electric vehicles, investments into charging infrastructure are needed.
-
Homeless support centre in Charlottetown 'un-policeable': Police ChiefThe Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown has become a nexus for issues in the city’s downtown.
-
New Calgary crisis shelter offers space for women, children and pets fleeing domestic violenceYW Calgary says its new crisis shelter doubles its capacity to help victims of domestic violence.
-
Suspects sought in string of thefts at places of worship in York Region: policePolice are trying to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts at places of worship in York Region.