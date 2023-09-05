Single-vehicle collision leaves Bonnyville woman dead

The passenger in a single-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on a highway near Bonnyville has died.

RCMP in the town of 6,400 located 197 kilometres northeast of Edmonton said in a media release the 55-year-old woman, a Bonnyville resident, died of her injuries.

The 44-year-old woman driving the vehicle is in an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated the scene of the crash, which occurred southwest of the town on Highway 28 near Township Road 603.

The collision remains under investigation.