Single-vehicle collision on Hwy 17 leads to impaired driving charge

A 22-year-old Spragge resident, has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police investigated a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highways 17 and 108 in the Township of North Shore.

This is the 30th impaired driving charge laid in 2022 by the East Algoma OPP.

OPP responded to reports of the collision involving a pickup truck shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Upon arriving at the scene, police observed the pick-up truck in the southbound ditch on Highway 108.

“While speaking to the driver the officer determined alcohol had been consumed,” police said in a news release Monday.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Blind River detachment for further testing.

The accused was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle involved was impounded for seven days.

The suspect was released and is to appear in court Oct. 6.

The allegation has not been proven in court.

OPP reminded residents that reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsivity.

“Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.”