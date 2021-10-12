Single vehicle collision prompts hydro pole repairs in Kitchener
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Max Martin
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.
A tweet from police around 8 a.m. said a vehicle left the roadway and struck the hydro pole at Charles Street East and Stirling Avenue South.
Charles Street between Cedar Street and Stirling Avenue will remain closed for repairs. According to police, delays are expected for most of the day.
The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.
-
Toronto police announce arrest of 'Leslieville Prowler,' charges laidA man seen allegedly trying to enter a number of Leslieville residences at night over the last six months has been arrested by police.
-
Arson caused fire at Fort Saskatchewan Historic Site: RCMPA fire at the Fort Saskatchewan History Site on Monday has been ruled arson.
-
Photos: Northern lights dazzle B.C. skies over Thanksgiving weekendResidents across B.C. were treated to a dazzling show of the northern lights to cap off the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Toronto's homeless community demands better winter plan from cityMembers of Toronto's homeless community and their advocates say they want a better winter plan from the city.
-
Increasing need for family doctors in Nova Scotia, as waiting list grows to 78,000The Progressive Conservative government's predictions of increasing shortages of family doctors in Nova Scotia are being confirmed by recently released figures.
-
Lethbridge officer raises more than $8K for mental health by doing 24 hours of pull-upsConst. Terry Fieguth started his challenge on Saturday in an effort to raise money and awareness for mental health services.
-
Suspect sought in Penetanguishene home robberyProvincial police are on the hunt for a suspect after a robbery was reported in Penetanguishene.
-
Suspected arson in Kirkland LakeOntario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake are investigating a suspicious fire at a local mechanic's shop on Government Road West that caught ablaze at around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
-