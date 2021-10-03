iHeartRadio

Single vehicle collision sends driver to hospital: Oxford OPP

A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a single vehicle collision in Zorra Township.

Oxford OPP responded to the scene Sunday morning on Oxford Road 84.

Police have closed the roads between 33rd and 35th lines.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and say updates will be provided when available.

