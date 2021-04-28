Single-vehicle collision sends four people to hospital; alcohol and speed believed to be a factor

Four people have been taken to hospital, one of which was airlifted, following a single-vehicle collision in North Kingston, N.S. on Monday.

Around 8 p.m., officers with the Kings District RCMP were notified of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 221.

Police and EHS members attended the scene and found a car that had left the road, struck a power pole and landed on its roof.

Police say four people between the ages of 23 and 31 were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Three of the vehicles occupants sustained minor injuries and were transported to the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, N.S.

Police say the fourth occupant, a 23-year-old man, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight.

Police say alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.

An RCMP Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.