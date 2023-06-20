Single vehicle collision temporarily shuts down westbound lanes of Highway 402

One person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash on Highway 402, just east of Strathroy, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to OPP West Region on Twitter, a single vehicle crash involving a white SUV temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 402 at Glendon Drive, located near Strathroy.

Police said one individual was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes were closed for less than two hours, and were reopened just after 4 p.m.

OPP continue to investigate.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

