Single vehicle collision temporarily shuts down westbound lanes of Highway 402
One person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash on Highway 402, just east of Strathroy, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
According to OPP West Region on Twitter, a single vehicle crash involving a white SUV temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 402 at Glendon Drive, located near Strathroy.
Police said one individual was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The westbound lanes were closed for less than two hours, and were reopened just after 4 p.m.
OPP continue to investigate.
The cause of the crash remains unclear.
#MiddlesexOPP on scene of a single vehicle collision on #Hwy402 at Olde Drive @StrathCaradoc. Westbound lanes closed at Glendon Dr. One individual transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. @CountyMiddlesex ^jh pic.twitter.com/Gn1XJsYInq— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 20, 2023
