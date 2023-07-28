iHeartRadio

Single-vehicle crash briefly closes London road on Friday


London police have a section of Wellington Road closed off while repairs are made to a hydro pole following a crash on July 28, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Traffic was briefly closed on Wellington Road at Rowntree Avenue on Friday morning.

London police reported a single-vehicle crash that damaged a hydro pole.

London Hydro crews were on scene to make necessary repairs and traffic was being detoured through Old South neighbourhood

There is no word on what caused the crash or possible injuries.

