Single-vehicle crash east of Grande Prairie sends three to hospital

RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision east of Grande Prairie that sent three people to hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties said preliminary investigation indicated that a pickup truck westbound on 100 Avenue in the area of Township Road 670, near Bezanson, Alta., collided with a barricade around 4:53 p.m. Saturday.

Police told CTV News Edmonton that the truck was on fire when crews first arrived. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze.

The driver, an adult man, was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers in the vehicle, an adult man and woman, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“No further details are available at this time,” Mounties said in a statement.

Bezanson is approximately 30 kilometres east of Grande Prairie on Highway 43.