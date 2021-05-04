Single-vehicle crash in Halton Hills leaves one dead

Police in Halton Region say that a single-vehicle collision has left one person dead.

It happened in the area of Number 5 Side Road and Trafalgar Road in Halton Hills at an unspecified time.

A passenger of the vehicle was sent to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

As a result of the crash, Number 5 Side Road will remain closed between Sixth Line and Trafalgar Road for several hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the incident.

It’s unclear what lead to the collision. No other details about the victims have been released by police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

No further details are available at this time. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who are impacted by this tragedy.