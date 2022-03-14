Single-vehicle crash in Leamington, Ont. claims three

Three people have died following a single-vehicle crash in Leamington.

OPP say just before 8 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle left Mersea Road 8, east of County Road 37 and caught fire after striking a bridge embankment.

According to AM800 News, police say three people were found dead inside the vehicle by Leamington firefighters and Essex-Windsor EMS.

Mersea Road 8 between County Road 37 and Kent Road 1 has since reopened after being closed for nearly nine hours while police investigated.

ROAD CLOSURE: Mersea Rd 8 between County Rd 37 and Kent Rd 1 #Leamington - Road closed for police investigation following collision. ^jt pic.twitter.com/hkRqMGYcfB