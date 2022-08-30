Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
According to London fire, a vehicle hit a light standard and one person was treated for unknown at the scene.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area but it has since been cleaned up.
