A driver has been taken to hospital in serious condition after crashing into the yard of a home near the border between New Westminster and Burnaby Sunday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver two ambulances were dispatched to the home near the intersection of McBride Boulevard and 10th Avenue around 9:15 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash.

Video from the scene shows tire tracks on the lawn and a black Toyota Camry with no roof in the home's backyard.

A trampoline can be seen covered in debris, and a wooden fence appears to have been damaged in the crash as well.

Police and firefighters joined paramedics in responding to the scene, and police officers could be seen taping off an area of pine trees with tire tracks leading up to it.

A spokesperson for the New Westminster Police Department said the investigation into the crash is still in its early stages. Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash and had not had the opportunity to speak to the driver as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police confirmed that firefighters had to extract the man from the vehicle after the crash. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no one was in the yard outside the home when the crash occurred, police said.