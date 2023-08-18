Single-vehicle crash kills driver on Manitoulin Island

A 53-year-old from northwestern Ontario has died following a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Friday on Manitoulin Island, police say.

It happened on Silver Lake Road in Robinson Township on the west end of the island, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 53-year-old person from Dawson Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene," OPP said.

"The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the North East region traffic incident management and enforcement team."

No word on the cause of the crash.

The 17th annual Manitoulin Country Fest began Thursday night in another part of the island.

