Single-vehicle crash kills one in Brant County
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in the Village of Scotland.
At about 9:45 a.m. Monday, Brant County OPP and other first responders attended the scene neat Kings Lane in Brant County.
The driver, a 71-year-old of Brant County, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The deceased was reported missing the day prior.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
