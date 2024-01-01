iHeartRadio

Single-vehicle crash kills one in Brant County


An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in the Village of Scotland.

At about 9:45 a.m. Monday, Brant County OPP and other first responders attended the scene neat Kings Lane in Brant County.

The driver, a 71-year-old of Brant County, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased was reported missing the day prior.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

