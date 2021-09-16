Single-vehicle crash kills one person in Huron County

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Huron County early Thursday morning.

Huron County OPP, paramedics and fire crews responded to the scene on Ausable Line between Dashwood Road and Huron Street West just after 4 a.m.

According to police, a sedan drove off the gravel roadway and crashed into a tree. Police also said speed was a factor in the crash.

Police said one person was found dead inside the vehicle.

Huron County OPP identified the victim as Kieran Stewart, 16, of Centralia.

Ausable Line is closed between Dashwood Road and Huron Street West while police investigate the scene.