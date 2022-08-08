Single-vehicle crash leads to impaired driving charges in Angus
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Christian D'Avino
Police in Angus said a 46-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after a truck crashed into a ditch.
OPP responded to the call around 3 p.m. Saturday, after reports of a truck and flatbed trailer in a ditch on River Drive.
Upon further investigation, officers said they charged a 46-year-old New Lowell man with operating a vehicle while impaired.
The accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1, 2022.
