Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 man dead west of Edmonton: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 51-year-old man from Rocky Mountain House, Alta. is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.
At about 3 p.m. police said the driver of a commercial vehicle on Highway 32 near Township Road 570 in Yellowhead County lost control, hit the ditch and rolled.
The Edson Traffic Unit was said to be nearby and arrived on scene shortly after the crash was called in.
The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.
The cause remains under investigation.
-
Mental health help for vets 'hugely important,' Sask. social worker saysFive years ago the Western College for Veterinary Medicine created the position of veterinarian social worker to help those in the industry cope with stress.
-
Canadian travellers fined $5,700 each for getting wrong COVID-19 test before returning from U.S.Three travelers say Canadian authorities fined them for getting the wrong COVID-19 tests in the U.S. before flying home to Canada.
-
Small businesses are struggling to get money from Ontario’s Small Business Support GrantDuring the pandemic, thousands of small businesses across Ontario have either had to close their doors or have been barely able to stay open. Many have been promised financial help by the government, but have not received it.
-
Yorkton-area search and rescue volunteers resume in-person trainingAfter months of online training due to COVID-19, the Parkland Search and Rescue volunteers geared up for an in-person training at York Lake.
-
Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce to survey businesses on COVID-19 vaccine passportsThe Lethbridge business community is preparing to have a tough conversation over whether proof of vaccination or other COVID-19 testing should be required for the public to attend events, take in a movie or dine out.
-
Sask. First Nation continues spirit of reconciliation with Mennonite, Lutheran communitiesThree communities gathered on the land once belonging to the Stoney Knoll First Nation northwest of Laird, baking bread and sharing stories in the spirit of reconciliation.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-KentEnvironment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas with the potential of producing hail and heavy rainfall.
-
'Pay attention': Lethbridge Afghan community raising concerns for loved ones trapped under TalibanMore than two dozen Afghan men, women and children gathered in front of city hall in in Lethbridge late Monday afternoon to shine a light on the humanitarian crisis in their home country.
-
Man dead after weapons complaint in Eastwood: EPSThe Edmonton Police Service is investing the suspicious death of a 46-year-old man Eastwood.