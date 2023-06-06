iHeartRadio

Single-vehicle crash near Comber


County Road 31 is closed between Countryview Line and County Roade 46. June 6, 2023. (Source: Google)

No injuries have been reported after an overnight, single-vehicle crash near Comber.

Police were called to the scene on County Road 31 around 3 a.m. The road ws closed between County Road 26 and Countryview Line but has since reopened.

OPP told CTV News one man has been charged with careless driving.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

