iHeartRadio

Single-vehicle crash nets driver impaired charges


Police charged a man with drinking and driving on Mon. June 26, 2023 (Photo: Supplied)

A man faces impaired driving charges after a fender-bender Monday morning.

Provincial police were investigating a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 when they determined the driver was impaired.

Police say they found open liquor in the car.

A 34-year-old Barrie man faces impaired and careless driving charges.

12