Single-vehicle crash north east of London

Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday.

A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. and as of 11:15 a.m., the roads were still closed.

Police told CTV News an ambulance was brought to the scene as a precaution and the driver of the vehicle may have a concussion.

— With files from CTV News London's Jenn Basa