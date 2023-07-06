Single vehicle crash on Hwy. 69 leads to impaired driving charges

Members of West Nipissing Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an Oshawa man with several impaired driving-related offences following a single-vehicle crash in Dill Township south of Sudbury.

OPP officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 69 on Wednesday.

“No person had been injured and the driver was arrested for impaired driving,” said police, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

As a result, the 31-year-old driver from Oshawa, Ont., was charged with two impaired driving offenses and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicle from the crash was impounded for seven days.

“Drive sober,” added police.

For more information on the consequences of drinking and driving, click here.

