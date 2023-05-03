iHeartRadio

Single-vehicle crash ties up traffic near Blair in Cambridge


A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener)

A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic on Wednesday morning near the village of Blair in Cambridge.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the roundabout at Fountain Street South and Dickie Settlement Road.

Police said a vehicle slid into a road sign.

They said no one was hurt and damage was minor.

