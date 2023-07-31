Single vehicle rollover closes Highway 3 in LaSalle

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday morning, police say.

Police say the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Todd Lane and Highway 3.

OPP have closed the southbound parkway at Todd Lane and Cabana Road.

A pickup truck is heavily damaged and rolled onto its side on the west side of the highway.

Two traffic light poles are also lying on the ground.

There is no indication how long the road will be closed.

Traffic is flowing normally northbound towards Huron Church Road.