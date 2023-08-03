iHeartRadio

Single-vehicle rollover crash north of London


(Source: OPP)

One person has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash north of London on Thursday morning.

According to OPP, the single-vehicle rollover happened on Adelaide Street North between Nine Mile Road and Ten Mile Road in Middlesex County.

There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

Police are asking drivers to slow down.

