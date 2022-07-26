Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.
Provincial police closed a section of the highway Tuesday morning between the Horseshoe Valley Road overpass and Forbes Road.
All northbound lanes and one southbound lane were closed to traffic for the investigation and cleanup.
The area has since reopened.
Police ask witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
-
What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh inFor Catholic leaders in Edmonton, being able to host the Pope means an opportunity of a lifetime, with the hope his visit will reinvigorate the local faith community and reconciliation efforts.
-
U.S. man once featured on 'America's Most Wanted' captured in B.C. 21 years after fleeingAn American man who disappeared two decades ago while out on parole was captured north of the border this month.
-
ArriveCan app non-compliance causing headaches for understaffed border officersThe union representing border officers says the Canada Border Services Agency is facing a severe staffing shortage.
-
-
Prince Albert Paralympic athlete receives Award of MeritPrince Albert Paralympic athlete Brittany Hudak received the city's Award of Merit during Inclusive Playground Program Day at the JumpStart playground.
-
Saskatoon investigating reports of violence on city busesSaskatoon city council has asked for a report on the extent of violence in the city’s transit system.
-
Downburst likely cause of widespread damage in Delta, Ont.The severe storm that raced across Ontario Sunday evening also caused widespread damage northwest of Brockville, in the small village of Delta.
-
B.C. man who shot roommate 8 times sentenced for manslaughterA B.C. man who killed his roommate in 2019, shooting him eight times in the narrow hallway of their shared home, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
Cost of living and politician pay dominate day one of short N.S. legislative sessionOngoing financial stresses facing Nova Scotias and a proposed pay hike for all MLAs dominated a new, albeit short session of the Nova Scotia legislature that launched Tuesday.