iHeartRadio

Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver

A single passenger vehicle rolled onto its roof seriously injuring the driver along Highway 400 in Springwater Township, Ont., on Tues., July 26, 2022 (Supplied)

A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.

Provincial police closed a section of the highway Tuesday morning between the Horseshoe Valley Road overpass and Forbes Road.

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane were closed to traffic for the investigation and cleanup.

The area has since reopened.

Police ask witnesses to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

12