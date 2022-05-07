Single-vehicle rollover in Severn Township sends one to hospital

One person suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in Severn Township Saturday morning.

Orillia OPP said the rollover happened on Upper Big Chute Road at 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the car hit a telephone pole, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Upper Big Chute Road was closed between Quarry Road and River Road for several hours as police investigated, reopening shortly after 3 p.m.