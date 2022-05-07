Single-vehicle rollover in Severn Township sends one to hospital
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
One person suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in Severn Township Saturday morning.
Orillia OPP said the rollover happened on Upper Big Chute Road at 8:30 a.m.
According to police, the car hit a telephone pole, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Upper Big Chute Road was closed between Quarry Road and River Road for several hours as police investigated, reopening shortly after 3 p.m.
-
Fire in North Point Douglas leaves 11 people displacedA fire on Sunday in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood has left 11 people displaced.
-
‘No, you are not seeing things’: Passenger spotted riding on back of truckOPP West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.