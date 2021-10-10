Single vehicle rollover near Drayton sends four to hospital, one with serious injuries
Ontario Provincial Police say four people were taken to hospital and at least one has serious injuries, following a single vehicle rollover outside of Drayton on Sunday.
Police say the crash happened on 18th Line around 4:20 p.m.
Four occupants were transported to local hospital, one was later taken to a Toronto hospital by Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
Police say the roadway is closed between Wellington Road 7 and Wellington Road 8 for the investigation.
#WellingtonOPP responded to a single vehicle rollover on 18th Line today at 4:20pm. The road is closed btw WR 7 and WR 8 while officers investigate. 4 occupants transported to local hospital - 1 later went by #Ornge to Toronto Hosp w serious injuries. Call OPP 1-888-310-1122.^cr pic.twitter.com/JwTyeboXT4— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 10, 2021
-
Part of Coquihalla Highway damaged by B.C.'s heat wave: transportation ministryPart of the Coquihalla Highway in B.C.'s Interior was damaged in the summer's heat wave, the provincial transportation ministry says.
-
Alleged abduction attempt prompts Surrey Mounties to ask witnesses to come forwardAfter an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases MondayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
-
2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in PonokaTwo men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
-
North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closedAn exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
-
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in NovemberThe Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.
-
Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUsIn light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.
-
Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary TrailTwo people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.