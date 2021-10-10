Single vehicle rollover near Drayton sends four to hospital, one with serious injuries

Ontario Provincial Police say four people were taken to hospital and at least one has serious injuries, following a single vehicle rollover outside of Drayton on Sunday.

Police say the crash happened on 18th Line around 4:20 p.m.

Four occupants were transported to local hospital, one was later taken to a Toronto hospital by Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police say the roadway is closed between Wellington Road 7 and Wellington Road 8 for the investigation.

