Single-vehicle rollover shuts down Highway 16 by Kapasiwin, Alta.

Westbound lanes along Highway 16 in the Wabamun area west of Edmonton are closed as emergency crews respond to a single-vehicle rollover.

According to 511 Alberta, a semi-trailer overturned on the Yellowhead Highway near Kapasiwin around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

There is no word on any injuries.

Mounties say traffic is being rerouted on Range Road 35, near the Kapasiwin exit, to Township Road 532A.

"Expect major delays and traffic congestion," 511 Alberta said.