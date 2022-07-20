iHeartRadio

Sinkhole causes closure of Wellington County road

A road closed for sinkhole repair in Wellington County. (Twitter: @OPP_WR) (July 20, 2022)

A road in Wellington County will be closed for the majority of Wednesday due to a sinkhole.

OPP say Wellington Road 19 will be blocked from Second Line to Wellington Road 16.

They add that no one was hurt and the road is expected to be reopened around dinner time.

Officials are asking the public to respect workers' safety and not try to drive around them.

