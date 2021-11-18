Sinkhole closes Highway 19 north of Nanaimo, B.C.

Vancouver Island's Highway 19 was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon after a sinkhole formed near Lantzville, B.C., north of Nanaimo.

According to DriveBC, the road obstruction is "about the size of a vehicle" and is located at the intersection of Highway 19 and Superior Road, roughly four kilometres from Nanaimo.

Drivers are being detoured through streets in nearby local communities and the Snaw'naw'as First Nation.

"I would ask that people respect travel signs and speeds through First Nations land and local communities," said Janelle Staite of the Ministry of Transportation.

As of early Thursday evening, no estimate was available as to when the highway would reopen.

Drivers are reminded to follow all signage and directions from traffic controllers.



Assessment is in progress and detour in effect.

