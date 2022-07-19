Sinkhole from 'aging infrastructure' leads to partial closure of Vancouver park

A Vancouver park is partially closed after a sinkhole emerged from what the city's park board says is "aging infrastructure."

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation posted a notice on social media Monday saying there was a sinkhole in East Vancouver's Strathcona Park.

As a result, a section of the park that includes the tennis courts is closed.

"While a temporary fix has been completed, we are investigating a more permanent solution," the park board's warning said.

The nearest tennis courts are at Andy Livingstone Park, which is about a 15-minute walk away. The board didn't indicate when the park would fully reopen.